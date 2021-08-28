8/28: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

One more day of heat, humidity and scattered storms to contend with before more comfortable weather arrives behind Monday morning’s cold front! It won’t be an instant change, however. Highs in the mid-80s and continued humidity is expected Monday, though the midweek is looking mighty fine with highs near 80 and lows near 60. We’re keeping a close eye on Ida’s track, with her remnants dumping plenty of rain in the Ohio Valley, though leaving us dry heading into the Solheim Cup weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.