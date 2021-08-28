Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

8/28: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One more day of heat, humidity and scattered storms to contend with before more comfortable weather arrives behind Monday morning’s cold front! It won’t be an instant change, however. Highs in the mid-80s and continued humidity is expected Monday, though the midweek is looking mighty fine with highs near 80 and lows near 60. We’re keeping a close eye on Ida’s track, with her remnants dumping plenty of rain in the Ohio Valley, though leaving us dry heading into the Solheim Cup weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
Three men, Carl McLane (left), Steven Garcia-Martinez (center), and Juan Luis Marquez (right)...
Authorities arrest suspected members of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization in Holland, Toledo
Fallen Navy Corpsman, Max Soviak, who was killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August...
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack
A motorcycle crash has closed I-280 southbound on Friday, Aug. 27.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday morning crash on I-280

Latest News

Tired of the heat and humidity? Give it a couple of days! Dan Smith has details on the...
8/28: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
Aug. 28, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Aug. 28, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
The heat wave continues all weekend long.
Aug. 28, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Another hot and humid weekend, but relief is in sight! Dan Smith explains.
8/27: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast