Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail after a wild series of events that included a fight at a gas station, a car chase, and shots being fired on Thursday.

Adrina Warren is facing a felony assault charge for ramming her car into a woman, causing a compound fracture on her lower leg.

According to Warren’s father, who turned her in to police after the incident, said Warren was being assaulted by several woman at a gas station on Central and Detroit.

“It’s supposedly been an ongoing beef with these girls,” James Perryman said. “About what? About a guy.”

After Warren struck the woman with her vehicle, they were able to get into a car and drive away, followed closely by Warren, eventually pulling into a neighborhood on the 3000 block of Maplewood.

Once there, viral video posted by another individual that was following the incident, shows Warren pull up directly behind the vehicle she was chasing, which had stopped on the street. Another woman approaches Warren’s vehicle pointing a hand gun at her. At that point, Warren begins ramming vehicles and driving up on front lawns before gunshots are heard, and Warren is seen racing away in her damaged vehicle.

