Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail after a wild series of events that included a fight at a gas station, a car chase, and shots being fired on Thursday.

Adrina Warren is facing a felony assault charge for ramming her car into a woman, causing a compound fracture on her lower leg.

According to Warren’s father, who turned her in to police after the incident, said Warren was being assaulted by several woman at a gas station on Central and Detroit.

“It’s supposedly been an ongoing beef with these girls,” James Perryman said. “About what? About a guy.”

After Warren struck the woman with her vehicle, they were able to get into a car and drive away, followed closely by Warren, eventually pulling into a neighborhood on the 3000 block of Maplewood.

Once there, viral video posted by another individual that was following the incident, shows Warren pull up directly behind the vehicle she was chasing, which had stopped on the street. Another woman approaches Warren’s vehicle pointing a hand gun at her. At that point, Warren begins ramming vehicles and driving up on front lawns before gunshots are heard, and Warren is seen racing away in her damaged vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
TPD: Suspect in hit-and-run death said he was distracted by passengers
Three men, Carl McLane (left), Steven Garcia-Martinez (center), and Juan Luis Marquez (right)...
Authorities arrest suspected members of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization in Holland, Toledo
Fallen Navy Corpsman, Max Soviak, who was killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August...
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack

Latest News

The scooters should be put away neatly, out of the thoroughfare after use.
Not everyone is happy about Toledo’s new scooters
parent protest masks
Group of parents and community members protest Oregon Schools mask mandate
safety
Scooter safety on city streets
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
No end in sight for chaos in Kabul