Fatal car crash in Sandusky County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a car crash in Sandusky County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a 38-year-old man and a minor died after the two cars involved hit each other head-on.

An 18-year-old man was also transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Friday night just east of County Road 108 in Jackson Township.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

