Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio restaurants honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombing

Northeast Ohio restaurants honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombings
Northeast Ohio restaurants honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombings(GOTL Brewing Co.)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants are honoring the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

One of those 13 is Berlin Heights native and 2017 Edison High School graduate Max Soviak, who was a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy.

[ Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion ]

The same tribute has been seen in bars and restaurants throughout the country on Friday - an empty table with 13 filled glasses surrounding a sign noting it is reserved for the fallen heroes.

Geneva-on-the-Lake Brewing Co. posted, “The sacrifice that was given means everything to us! Thank you to all our service members on this special R.E.D. Friday!”

Jacked Steakhouse in Warren said, “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

Niko’s Bar & Gryos in North Royalton stated, “This table will be reserved today for the 13 Americans that lost their lives. Also, starting today until September 11th, every beer sold a $1 will be donated to the families.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
Three men, Carl McLane (left), Steven Garcia-Martinez (center), and Juan Luis Marquez (right)...
Authorities arrest suspected members of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization in Holland, Toledo
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
Fallen Navy Corpsman, Max Soviak, who was killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August...
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack
A motorcycle crash has closed I-280 southbound on Friday, Aug. 27.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday morning crash on I-280

Latest News

New athletic field opens at Danny Thomas Park
A hometown hero hopes to make a difference in the community
Cedar Point requiring a special pass for certain roller coasters
Toledo City Council comes to a halt as federally charged members attend meeting
The hearse carrying Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia prepares to leave the funeral home...
Local vigils held to honor Officer Anthony Dia