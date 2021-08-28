Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to multiple shooting calls Friday night.
One of them happened on Upton near Monroe Street around 10:30 PM.
Police on the scene told 13abc that one person went to a local hospital in a private vehicle, and their injuries were described as not life-threatening. That victim was identified Saturday morning at Everett Draper.
Police also responded to a shooting on E Park Street, near the intersection of Central and Lagrange. That shooting sent Eljay Crisp-Carry to the hospital. It happened around 8:30 PM Friday.
Then, an unknown suspect shot Devonte Morgan in the leg at Bush and Michigan Avenue. That shooting happened just after 3:30 AM Saturday.
