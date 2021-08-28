Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person crashed their car outside of ProMedica Toledo Hospital Saturday night after they were shot and trying to get themself to the hospital, according to detectives.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews say the call came in around 7:12 p.m. The car ended up in the grass at the intersection of Monroe and ProMedica Parkway.

Detectives described the person’s injuries as serious but not fatal.

Healthcare workers from ProMedica Toledo Hospital, which is just across the street, ran out to render aid to the person who was shot. Some of the hospital personnel were seen talking to police.

There are no suspects at this time.

At this time, Toledo Police have blocked off part of Eastbound Monroe Street as they investigate, but we’re told traffic is still flowing.

13abc crews are on scene and will bring you that latest both on air and online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.