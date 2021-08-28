Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital(WTVG)
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person crashed their car outside of ProMedica Toledo Hospital Saturday night after they were shot and trying to get themself to the hospital, according to detectives.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews say the call came in around 7:12 p.m. The car ended up in the grass at the intersection of Monroe and ProMedica Parkway.

Detectives described the person’s injuries as serious but not fatal.

Healthcare workers from ProMedica Toledo Hospital, which is just across the street, ran out to render aid to the person who was shot. Some of the hospital personnel were seen talking to police.

There are no suspects at this time.

At this time, Toledo Police have blocked off part of Eastbound Monroe Street as they investigate, but we’re told traffic is still flowing.

13abc crews are on scene and will bring you that latest both on air and online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
Three men, Carl McLane (left), Steven Garcia-Martinez (center), and Juan Luis Marquez (right)...
Authorities arrest suspected members of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization in Holland, Toledo
Fallen Navy Corpsman, Max Soviak, who was killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August...
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack
A motorcycle crash has closed I-280 southbound on Friday, Aug. 27.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday morning crash on I-280

Latest News

The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days
Remembering Max Soviak
Remembering Max Soviak
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night