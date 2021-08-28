St. John’s defeats Anthony Wayne on final play to highlight Football Friday Week 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With St. John’s down 20-16 in the final minutes, QB Black Lichtenberg led an 80 yard drive, capped off with a touchdown pass to Justyn Toler to put the Titans up 22-20 on the last play of the game.

Check out that game and all the rest of the scores and highlights.

Here’s a look a look one of the top football players in our area, lineman Ethan Green from Fremont Ross, who’s headed to play ball at the University of Cincinnati.

And finally, the top plays of Football Friday, the Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.