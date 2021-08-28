Traffic
Toledo woman charged with setting house on fire

She is facing two charges of Aggravated Arson
Court records indicate that Latoya Jones told fire investigators that she set a home on fire...
Court records indicate that Latoya Jones told fire investigators that she set a home on fire Friday.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is behind bars after she told fire investigators that she set a home on fire.

According to court records, Toledo firefighters were called to 703 Berry Street for a house on fire Friday. While on scene, Battalion Chief Brixey spoke with Latoya Voncile Jones, who told him that she started the fire.

Firefighters found seven separate fire origins in the home.

Jones is facing one count of Aggravated Arson Substantial Risk Of Serious Physical Harm To Any Person Other Than Suspect, and one count of Aggravated Arson Harm Occupied Structure.

Jones is due in court Monday morning.

