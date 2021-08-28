Village of Continental issues water boil advisory

VILLAGE OF CONTINENTAL, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for the Village of Continental, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The boil advisory went into effect Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:40am and will remain in place until further notice.

Residents are being asked to boil water before drinking and cooking.

