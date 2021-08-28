Village of Continental issues water boil advisory
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF CONTINENTAL, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for the Village of Continental, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
The boil advisory went into effect Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:40am and will remain in place until further notice.
Residents are being asked to boil water before drinking and cooking.
Stay with 13abc for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.