Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

8/29: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Scattered strong storms this evening; drier/cooler week ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re watching and waiting for more scattered storms to develop later this evening, with the primary hazard being gusty winds as they move east. The effects of Monday morning’s cold front won’t really be felt until the next day, where highs will finally drop to the low-80s with much drier air filtering in. We’ll stay there for the following few days at least, with lows dipping into the 50s at times to boot. A low chance of showers is starting to creep into next Sunday’s forecast, though the lead-up to The Solheim Cup looks gorgeous!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The scooters should be put away neatly, out of the thoroughfare after use.
Not everyone is happy about Toledo’s new scooters
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
Fatal car crash in Sandusky County
Two dead, one injured after head-on crash in Sandusky County

Latest News

Scattered storms are likely this evening, some of them carrying gusty winds. Dan Smith has the...
8/29: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Aug. 29, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 29, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 29, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 29, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Tired of the heat and humidity? Give it a couple of days! Dan Smith has details on the...
8/28: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast