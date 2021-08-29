8/29: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We’re watching and waiting for more scattered storms to develop later this evening, with the primary hazard being gusty winds as they move east. The effects of Monday morning’s cold front won’t really be felt until the next day, where highs will finally drop to the low-80s with much drier air filtering in. We’ll stay there for the following few days at least, with lows dipping into the 50s at times to boot. A low chance of showers is starting to creep into next Sunday’s forecast, though the lead-up to The Solheim Cup looks gorgeous!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.