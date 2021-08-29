BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new festival come to downtown Bowling Green (BG) on Saturday. The first BG Rally on Main welcomed students back to BG and introduced them to the downtown area.

“There’s a certain energy and vibe that’s created when you bring all ages together... It leads to such a vibrant ecosystem. That’s the power of a college town,” says Bowling State University (BGSU) President Rodney Rogers.

On Saturday, BG the city and BG the state university came together to celebrate being a college town.

“Today is all about community. It’s all about building community, between our permanent residents here in Bowling Green and the university students and staff,” says BG Mayor Mike Aspacher.

Businesses opened up their doors to welcome students back to town, while students breathed a little vitality into the streets. There was fun for the whole family with games for the kids and the DORA for adults.

With the sun making the whole place sweltering hot, sweating it out together was quite the bonding experience.

“100 degree weather, and there’s no wind. But that’s okay. We’re all here together, we’re all hot together. Makes it fun,” says BGSU student Xsvier Branch.

