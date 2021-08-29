Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

First BG Rally on Main

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new festival come to downtown Bowling Green (BG) on Saturday. The first BG Rally on Main welcomed students back to BG and introduced them to the downtown area.

“There’s a certain energy and vibe that’s created when you bring all ages together... It leads to such a vibrant ecosystem. That’s the power of a college town,” says Bowling State University (BGSU) President Rodney Rogers.

On Saturday, BG the city and BG the state university came together to celebrate being a college town.

“Today is all about community. It’s all about building community, between our permanent residents here in Bowling Green and the university students and staff,” says BG Mayor Mike Aspacher.

Businesses opened up their doors to welcome students back to town, while students breathed a little vitality into the streets. There was fun for the whole family with games for the kids and the DORA for adults.

With the sun making the whole place sweltering hot, sweating it out together was quite the bonding experience.

“100 degree weather, and there’s no wind. But that’s okay. We’re all here together, we’re all hot together. Makes it fun,” says BGSU student Xsvier Branch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
Three men, Carl McLane (left), Steven Garcia-Martinez (center), and Juan Luis Marquez (right)...
Authorities arrest suspected members of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization in Holland, Toledo
Fallen Navy Corpsman, Max Soviak, who was killed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August...
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack
A motorcycle crash has closed I-280 southbound on Friday, Aug. 27.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday morning crash on I-280

Latest News

bgsu
First BG Rally on Main
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days
Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
Remembering Max Soviak
Remembering Max Soviak