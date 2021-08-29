Traffic
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health officials reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in three days, something that hasn’t happened since late January.

The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191. That average was 283 two months ago.

Health officials also reported 115 new hospitalizations and 123 more ICU admissions, one day after healthcare administrators raised concerns about some hospitals approaching capacity and turning away transfer patients from other states.

210 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in northwest Ohio, according to the state department of health. There were only 11 shortly after the July 4 holiday.

Ohio this week surpassed the 60% first-dose vaccination rate for all eligible residents. Less than 48% of all Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

