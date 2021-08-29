One dead in crash in Defiance County
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post responded to a crash early Sunday morning that left one man dead.
According to OSHP, the crash happened at 1:31am, Sunday, August 29, 2021, on Watson Road near Karnes Road in Defiance.
Authorities identified the driver as Jed Cooper, 59, from Defiance. Cooper was heading eastbound on Waston in a 2000 GMC pickup truck. He drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, according to a media release from OSHP.
Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ohio State High Patrol is investigating the crash and believe alcohol was a factor.
Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Fire and rescue assisted on scene.
