Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Animals at Detroit Zoo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Animals at the Detroit Zoo, including chimpanzees, are receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine...
Animals at the Detroit Zoo, including chimpanzees, are receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine designed especially for animals.(WNDU)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WTVG) - Animals at the Detroit Zoo are beginning to receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed especially by a veterinary zoological company.

Gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions are the first to receive the doses of the vaccine, which has been authorized on a case-by-case basis by the USDA.

“The animals routinely get other vaccinations. Many of the mammals are trained to present themselves to our animal care staff for minor medical procedures, including vaccinations. We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society.

At this time, no infections have been found in animals at the Detroit Zoo, but several lions, tigers, leopards, and gorillas at other zoos in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19. A tiger and a lion have died from the virus at European and Indian zoos. Staff members at Detroit have taken numerous safety measures, including full PPE for staff as well as public barriers to ensure social distancing.

The company that made the vaccine, Kalamazoo-based Zoetis, is donating more than 11,000 doses to 70 zoos as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, and other organizations across 27 states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

Latest News

Flag City Honor Flight postpones 2021 flights, bus trips due to COVID-19
Sandusky schools have moved students in grades 7-12 to online learning.
Sandusky schools moving to online learning
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days
‘Concerning’ rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU bed increases in Ohio, officials say
Some Ohio hospitals declining patient transfers from other states amid capacity concerns