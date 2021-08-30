Animals at Detroit Zoo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

DETROIT (WTVG) - Animals at the Detroit Zoo are beginning to receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed especially by a veterinary zoological company.

Gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions are the first to receive the doses of the vaccine, which has been authorized on a case-by-case basis by the USDA.

“The animals routinely get other vaccinations. Many of the mammals are trained to present themselves to our animal care staff for minor medical procedures, including vaccinations. We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society.

At this time, no infections have been found in animals at the Detroit Zoo, but several lions, tigers, leopards, and gorillas at other zoos in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19. A tiger and a lion have died from the virus at European and Indian zoos. Staff members at Detroit have taken numerous safety measures, including full PPE for staff as well as public barriers to ensure social distancing.

The company that made the vaccine, Kalamazoo-based Zoetis, is donating more than 11,000 doses to 70 zoos as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, and other organizations across 27 states.

