Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

August 30th Weather Forecast

A Sunny & Nice Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and humid early, lower humidity arrives by evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The rest of the work week will be dry with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

Latest News

August 30th Weather Forecasat
August 30th Weather Forecasat
Scattered storms are likely this evening, some of them carrying gusty winds. Dan Smith has the...
8/29: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/29: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Scattered storms are likely this evening, some of them carrying gusty winds. Dan Smith has the...
8/29: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast