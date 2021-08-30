August 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and humid early, lower humidity arrives by evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The rest of the work week will be dry with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

