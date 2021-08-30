Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Police are investigating the gruesome murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy believed to have been beaten to death with a hammer. An 8-year-old was also injured in the attack.

Police were called to a Milwaukee home around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They released few details but say a 12-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with blunt force trauma injuries and later died. His death has been declared a homicide.

An 8-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are looking for a known suspect in the homicide investigation.

Multiple neighbors, including Lewis Williams, believe a hammer was used in the incident. Williams says he heard the 8-year-old say “he tried to hit me with the hammer, too” at the scene.

Williams also says he heard arguing and saw a young man injured in a driveway before people put him into a car and sped away.

“A child, you know, that’s messed up. I really don’t know what to say,” Williams said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, which may provide police with more forensic evidence to use in court.

Community activist Tracey Dent, near the scene, says he was “in denial” when he heard something so terrible could have happened.

“We have to wrap our arms around this whole family with nothing but love and support,” he said.

The death adds to a violent year in the city: 113 homicides at last count by police, keeping pace with last year’s record total.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: 1st death from Hurricane Ida; power out across New Orleans
Police say they are looking for a known suspect in the homicide investigation.
Death of 12-year-old Milwaukee boy declared homicide
Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida