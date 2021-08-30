Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Cancer Connection holds rally to support young girl with cancer

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cancer Connection held a rally and balloon release outside Toledo Hospital on Sunday for Kaylee Turney, the young girl diagnosed with cancer as a toddler.

Turney was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at 2-years old. Doctors said at the time that she would likely die within a few weeks, but Turney was strong and has survived multiple rounds of treatment.

More recently, though, Turney’s family found out her cancer is back. Plus, her family was recently in a car crash that left with without a way to take Kaylee to and from her appointments.

Kaylee’s father said days like Sunday, which included a parade of motorcycles driving by the hospital, put a smile on his face during these difficult times.

“It’s going to mean a lot to her, knowing that she has all these people standing behind her and supporting her,” Lee Turney said. “It means a lot to us to know that they’re supporting us, and it’ll help support her.”

The Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio is a non-profit organization that gives cancer patients and their families the support needed during surgeries and treatment.

