Flag City Honor Flight postpones 2021 flights, bus trips due to COVID-19

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Flag City Honor Flight has postponed its flight season for 2021 due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Findlay-based hub was scheduled to fly on September 14 and November 3 out of Toledo. Bus trips planned for September and October have been postponed as well.

“We had all the health and safety protocols in place, but with the recent increase in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, we really had no choice. We had to postpone to protect the health and safety of our Veterans,” FCHF President Bob Weinberg said. “In addition, many of our Veterans were concerned about current conditions and requested postponing to an Honor Flight in 2022.”

The Flag City Honor Flight board worked together to arrive at the decision to postpone the 2021 flight season.

“This decision was not made easily,” says Veteran Coordinator and Medical Coordinator Kim Rice-Turley. “We have explored all our options for maintaining our 2021 schedule. However, for the health and safety of our Veterans - our number one priority - this decision is in everyone’s best interest.”

