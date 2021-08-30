Local disaster team returns from battling COVID in Mississippi

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local members of a federal disaster medical team are back in town. They spent weeks working in Mississippi where hospitals are completely overloaded with COVID patients.

Toledo Fire Battalion Chief Allison Armstrong was part of the team and says “They’ve been losing a lot of staff. They were calling for well over one thousand health care workers to assist.”

Armstrong says some of the patients are showing regret as they laid in tent hospitals set up to handle overflow patients. “Not taking the disease seriously. Not taking precautions as far as masking, social distancing, not getting vaccinated.”

As Battalion Chief Armstrong gets back to work here in Toledo she says she is concerned about Toledo’s rising COVID cases and the burnout that’s plagued other states.

To help protect the health of first responders, Mercy Health is setting up a streamlined testing site. Mercy Health Matt Sapara says the testing is a simple targeted process at one site just for first responders. “They communicate with the county the health and wellness program, the HWO program, and that first responder gets referred to Mercy.”

