Local program that uses horses to help veterans heal is expanding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton organization that uses horses to help veterans heal is expanding. HOOVES is adding another long-term program to its offerings. And it’s all possible thanks to the generosity of the community.

The programs at HOOVES have always involved veterans working with horses from the ground, but a new project will involve getting vets in the saddle for a new perspective.

Adam Wilson served in the U.S. Army for two years. In the years since, he’s battled post traumatic stress. He says being around horses has changed his world.

“I wouldn’t say I didn’t want to, but I chose not to be in touch with my emotions I sheltered it all in, until it bottled up and I exploded. Now I can see when things are starting to go bad. I can react, and change things for the better.”

When he first came to HOOVES, Adam chose to pair up with a horse that wasn’t easy.

“Trying to work with him made me realize how much work I had to do on myself. I like a challenge, so I chose one of the most difficult horses out here. I had to get in touch with myself, before he would connect with me.”

Adam’s story is like a lot of other veterans who’ve been part of HOOVES. Amanda Held is the founder and Executive Director. She is excited about the addition of a riding program.

“When you are focusing on working with a horse and staying in the saddle, you can’t think of anything else. It teaches people how to be present. It also makes you focus on the mind and body connection. It also focuses on the emotional regulation. There is a higher level of that sitting on a horses than standing next to it.”

The horses at HOOVES have all been rescued from difficult situations, which Held says makes the bond with the vets even stronger.

“We have veterans who have overcome challenges. Our horses all have a story. They have all been rehabilitated and learned to overcome challenges of their own. When the vets hear the back stories of the horses, they truly connect with them because it’s relatable.”

But starting a riding program meant purchasing expensive new equipment, and Monday members of the Marine Corps League Lou Diamond Detachment presented a check for $2,500 to buy four saddles.

“We are privately funded, so we are thankful for the men and women of this community who allow us to continue to do this life-changing work. We are forever grateful for the incredible support from this community.”

The new riding program for veterans will be free. However, it will only be open to vets who have already completed a program through HOOVES. The organization still needs to buy a couple more of the special saddles.

