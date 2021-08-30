Man lures delivery driver with fake pizza order, then allegedly robs driver’s car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing aggravated robbery charges after he allegedly called in a fake pizza order to rob a delivery driver on Saturday evening.

Kelveon Brunson, 19, fled the scene of the incident but was quickly apprehended by Toledo Police.

Kelveon Brunson is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a pizza deliver driver on Saturday, Aug. 28. (WTVG)

The victim told police Brunson called in a fake pizza order to an address in the 2600 block of Tremainsville Rd. When the driver entered the apartment building, Brunson allegedly began taking items from the driver’s car, including his wallet.

When the driver came outside to confront Brunson, he allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and said, “Give me everything you have.” The victim told Brunson he already had everything, and Brunson fled on foot. Officers recovered a firearm near where Brunson was taken into custody.

A judge set bond at $50,000 for Brunson on Monday. His preliminary hearing has been set for Friday.

