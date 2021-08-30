Military members receive free tickets to Solheim Cup practice days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the United States Armed Forces and their spouses or partners can receive free ground tickets to any practice day at this week’s Solheim Cup in Toledo.

Active duty, military retirees, active reserve, and National Guard members will receive tickets during practice days from Tuesday through Friday, regardless of a sellout. Tickets can be redeemed at this link. They must be redeemed before entering the tournament.

The official Military Day will be Tuesday, with the first 500 to arrive receiving a free hat.

The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing from Swanton will participate in Friday’s opening ceremonies in Promenade Park. They will post the colors for the event and conduct a fly-by. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 5-6 p.m.

For non-military 2021 Solheim Cup tickets, as well as information on how to support the event, volunteer opportunities, and more, visit, www.solheimcupusa.com.

