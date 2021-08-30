Traffic
Ohio awards $5 million to qualifying colleges for campus security upgrades

University of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state is awarding 27 colleges a total of $5 million in grants to help fund security enhancements on their campuses.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and the University of Cincinnati are some of the colleges in the area that were awarded the grant money.

Gov. Mike DeWine awarded a total of $5 millions to 27 colleges throughout the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine awarded a total of $5 millions to 27 colleges throughout the state.(The Ohio Governor's Office)

In order to be eligible for the funding, each of the schools conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to help identify areas for improvement.

Some of the expenses include lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances, and secure doors.

“The safety and security upgrades will assist campus law enforcement agencies and area first responders better prepare for and respond quicker to emergencies,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath.

DeWine says that the Campus Grant Safety Program is one of two new school safety programs that were launched earlier in the year. The K-12 School Safety Program Grant Program will award an additional $5 million to qualifying schools.

