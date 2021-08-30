Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Louisiana to prepare for possible Ida rescue and recovery efforts

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana Sunday evening to ride out Hurricane Ida and prepare to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

The task force has been attending briefings, setting up logistically, and taking last-minute trainings, according to a media release.

“The team arrived safe and sound and immediately went to work to be fully prepared to assist the people of Louisiana as the need arises. Ida has all indication of being a powerful storm; this is the type of rescue work the team trains for year-round,” said spokesman Phil Sinewe. “Our team has a very capable water rescue team, medical specialists, structural specialists, and very experienced canine search teams. Ohio should be proud of the contingent we are injecting into this rescue effort.”

Task Force 1 is one of 15 urban search and rescue teams that Federal Emergency Management Agency activated as of 11 a.m. Sunday, the release said. All nine have search and rescue, medical and water rescue capabilities and canine teams.

