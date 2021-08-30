Rescuers resume search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 59-year-old man from Dearborn Heights, Mich., is missing in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:44 p.m. Sunday. They said the man entered the water from a boat about 3/4 mile from shore. Other occupants on the boat said the man never resurfaced.

The Frenchtown Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Marine Division & Dive Team all responded Sunday night. However, units were forced to suspect the search shortly after arriving because of severe weather and dangerous lake conditions.

The Marine Division & Dive Team resumed searching for the missing swimmer on Monday.

The swimmer’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

