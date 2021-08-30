Road closures to affect Summit, Dorr during Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup will bring two significant road closures to Toledo beginning on Tuesday.

Summit St. in downtown will close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen Sunday morning. The street is closed as part of the festivities surrounding the international women’s golf tournament.

The stretch of Dorr St. from Reynolds to Richards that runs in front of the Inverness Club will also close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen September 7.

Detours are posted for both closures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.