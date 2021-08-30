Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Road closures to affect Summit, Dorr during Solheim Cup

The road will be affected from August 31-September 6th.
The road will be affected from August 31-September 6th.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup will bring two significant road closures to Toledo beginning on Tuesday.

Summit St. in downtown will close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen Sunday morning. The street is closed as part of the festivities surrounding the international women’s golf tournament.

The stretch of Dorr St. from Reynolds to Richards that runs in front of the Inverness Club will also close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen September 7.

Detours are posted for both closures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

Latest News

When Team USA and Team Europe hit the links of Inverness, chances are some future players will...
Military members receive free tickets to Solheim Cup practice days
Construction on temporary suites, stands, and pavilions for The Solheim Cup at Inverness is set...
Providing power for The Solheim Cup
Solheim Parking
Inverness neighbors plan to profit on parking party
Construction on the temporary structures for The Solheim Cup is nearly complete
Solheim Cup Construction Nearly Complete