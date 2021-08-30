Traffic
Sandusky City Schools switch to virtual learning due to high COVID-19 cases

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a rise of COVID-19 Cases reported for Sandusky High School, district officials have made the decision to transition Sandusky Middle School and Sandusky High School (grades 7-12) to virtual learning starting on Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 3.

A return to school is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, but will be updated by Labor Day. Students will attend classes from home via Google Classrooms for live instruction during this period.

This transition is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 cases within the high school and middle school buildings. The district’s goal is to make COVID-based decisions on building-by-building basis and conduct school as regular as possible in as many cases as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

