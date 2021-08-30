Traffic
Sandusky schools moving to online learning

Sandusky schools have moved students in grades 7-12 to online learning.
Sandusky schools have moved students in grades 7-12 to online learning.(unsplash.com)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A rise in COVID-19 cases has forced Sandusky High School and Middle School to transition to virtual learning.

The schools, grades 7-12, will move to online lessons beginning Monday and remain that way until at least Friday. Monday will be a transition day for students, with online instruction beginning Tuesday.

The school district said all extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled. Coaches and advisors will resume safety protocols that were in place last year.

A return to school is scheduled for September 7, but that date will be updated by Labor Day.

