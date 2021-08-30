Tiffin native rides out Ida in New Orleans home

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - As hurricane Ida pummels the Southern states, a Northwest Ohio native is in the thick of it, sheltering at his home in New Orleans. Meanwhile, his family in Tiffin tries to stay calm as they watch the storm coverage.

Mitch Kagy zoomed with 13abc around 3:00 on Sunday, and the storm just got worse from then.

“It’s getting pretty gnarly out there,” he says.

Kagy moved to New Orleans ten years ago, so Ida is not his first hurricane.

“I was here for Isaac, and then for Zeta last year. This is the worst one since I’ve lived here,” he says.

Kagy’s power has been out since 11:30 local time, but he still had cell service into the evening hours, which was quite the relief for his father, Jack, in Tiffin.

“Right now we’re feeling ok because we know he’s ok. If we were to lose that communication, then we would not know what was going on and that would be very nerve wracking,” he says.

Mitch used some of his precious cell phone battery to zoom with 13abc. He even went outside to give us a live picture.

“We just had a large branch on our oak tree breaks minutes before you called me,” he says.

It only got worse. Around 9:00 on Sunday, the city of New Orleans reported that the entire city had lost power due to “catastrophic damage.”

“We have a generator to run the fridge and other necessities. I stocked up on as much gasoline as I could for that. Because we’ll probably be out of power for quite a long time,” says Mitch.

Just before 9, Kagy sent a text to 13abc.

“It’s pretty bad. Never seen anything like it,” says Mitch.

He shared that the house seems to be undamaged.

“Just gotta wait it out. Don’t know what else I would do,” says Jack.

Mitch Kagy last made contact with 13abc at 10:30. As of then, he was doing okay.

