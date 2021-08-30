Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tiffin native rides out Ida in New Orleans home

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - As hurricane Ida pummels the Southern states, a Northwest Ohio native is in the thick of it, sheltering at his home in New Orleans. Meanwhile, his family in Tiffin tries to stay calm as they watch the storm coverage.

Mitch Kagy zoomed with 13abc around 3:00 on Sunday, and the storm just got worse from then.

“It’s getting pretty gnarly out there,” he says.

Kagy moved to New Orleans ten years ago, so Ida is not his first hurricane.

“I was here for Isaac, and then for Zeta last year. This is the worst one since I’ve lived here,” he says.

Kagy’s power has been out since 11:30 local time, but he still had cell service into the evening hours, which was quite the relief for his father, Jack, in Tiffin.

“Right now we’re feeling ok because we know he’s ok. If we were to lose that communication, then we would not know what was going on and that would be very nerve wracking,” he says.

Mitch used some of his precious cell phone battery to zoom with 13abc. He even went outside to give us a live picture.

“We just had a large branch on our oak tree breaks minutes before you called me,” he says.

It only got worse. Around 9:00 on Sunday, the city of New Orleans reported that the entire city had lost power due to “catastrophic damage.”

“We have a generator to run the fridge and other necessities. I stocked up on as much gasoline as I could for that. Because we’ll probably be out of power for quite a long time,” says Mitch.

Just before 9, Kagy sent a text to 13abc.

“It’s pretty bad. Never seen anything like it,” says Mitch.

He shared that the house seems to be undamaged.

“Just gotta wait it out. Don’t know what else I would do,” says Jack.

Mitch Kagy last made contact with 13abc at 10:30. As of then, he was doing okay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot across the street from ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Person crashes in front of hospital after getting shot, healthcare workers jump in to help
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
Toledo Police responded to multiple shootings Friday night.
Multiple people recovering after shootings Friday night
A fight between women at a gas station leads to a chase, ramming cars and shots fired on...
Crazy car chase and shootout in Toledo all captured on video
The state confirmed 5,204 new cases Saturday, bringing the 21-day case average to 3,191
Ohio reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

Latest News

tiffin
Tiffin native rides out Ida in New Orleans home
Ohio Task Force 1 is staging in Lafayette, Louisiana preparing to help with possible Hurricane...
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Louisiana to prepare for possible Ida rescue and recovery efforts
FILE
One dead in crash in Defiance County
The two men organized the first BG Rally on Main festival to foster a sense of community...
First BG Rally on Main