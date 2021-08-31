19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A 19-year-old woman is speaking out for the first time since being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Alexandria Alamo-Cruz, from Monroe, was driving on Stewart near Telegraph on February 1, 2021 when the shooting happened.

“That changed my life that night,” said Alamo-Cruz, known by her nickname “Baby Girl”. “They got out of the car and shot up my side of the car.”

Alamo-Cruz was shot once in the head and in the shoulder. She was in the hospital for four months and her injuries left her partially paralyzed on one side of her body.

She is now unable to do the things she once could, such as care for her 11-month-old daughter.

“I can’t hold her like I want to. It just hurts because I want a normal life,” she said. “Everyday I am trying to get back to normal so I can have my daughter by my side.”

Alamo-Cruz was in the drivers seat when the gunmen pulled up next to her and opened fire multiple times.

“They shot me and left and it’s like, why did they do this to me?”

Police arrested Kelvin Harris Jr. and Austin Watkins in connection to the shooting. The two are facing several charges including assault with intent to murder.

Alamo-Cruz said she knew the two prior to the shooting.

“I never thought they would do this to me. I used to give them rides and look at them like brothers and they did this to me.”

He goal is to one day open a gym that offers physical therapy for shooting victims. Until then, she is on the road to recovery and using her daughter as motivation who is staying with family until she makes a full recovery.

“Everyday when I wake up I try to be positive, but it’s hard.”

Harris is due in on December 10, 2021 and Watkins on January 7, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.