Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

August 31st Weather Forecast

Sunny & Dry Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy with lower humidity today. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Friday through Monday will bring highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The only chance of rain comes late on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Rescuers resume search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man lures delivery driver with fake pizza order, then allegedly robs driver’s car
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Mitch Kagy zooms with 13abc minutes after Ida broke a branch off of the tree in his yard.
“Never seen anything like it”: Tiffin native rides out Ida in New Orleans

Latest News

August 31st Weather Forecast
August 31st Weather Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/30/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast