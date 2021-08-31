August 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy with lower humidity today. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Friday through Monday will bring highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The only chance of rain comes late on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.