EPA proposes new equipment for Sunny Farms Landfill

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - It used to smell like rotten eggs. Now, it occasionally smells like burning matches.

That’s according to air quality monitors installed by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and neighbors who live near Sunny Farms Landfill outside Fostoria.

The open flare system used to treat hydrogen sulfide was installed during the past two years. The state EPA says data suggest the system is working, but it is producing a byproduct of sulfur dioxide. That means the smell of rotten eggs is down, but the smell of burning matches is up.

To combat the odors, the EPA is suggesting Sunny Farms install more equipment that includes an enclosed flare system instead of the current open flare. The full news release is below.

Ohio EPA has issued a draft air permit to Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County that proposes to require the company to install equipment to control sulfur dioxide emissions from the landfill flare and continue to control hydrogen sulfide emissions from the landfill. A public meeting about the draft permit will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Tiffin Middle School, 103 Shepherd Drive, Tiffin. An information session with a presentation by Ohio EPA about the project begins at 6 p.m. A hearing will immediately follow, during which the public can submit comments for the record. Attendees are expected to follow the rules of the building which may have mask/distancing requirements. If the permit is approved, the company will install a hydrogen sulfide removal system and enclosed flare. The draft permit includes limits for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide emissions. The landfill is located at 21500 West County Road 18, Fostoria. Participants who want handouts for the meeting should contact Heather Lauer (heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov) so electronic copies can be emailed on the day of the public meeting. Ohio EPA is accepting public comments about the draft permit until 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. Written comments can be submitted during the hearing, mailed to Alyse Wineland, Ohio EPA Northwest District Office, 347 Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402, or emailed to alyse.wineland@epa.ohio.gov.

