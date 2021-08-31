Ohio offers a tribute to overdose victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the lowering of every flag at state buildings to half-staff to honor those who died to drug overdose.

Laurie Clemons lost her son Brandon to a heroin overdose in 2015 and now runs a support group for others who’ve lost children to overdose deaths.

“The stigma has got to stop. They’re human beings, their life mattered and we’ve got to have more compassion.”

Jill Hart lost her son Joshua a year ago in June to an overdose and echoes that sentiment, “This isn’t a throw-away kid. He had a life. He was my life.”

According to numbers released by Lucas County Emergency, while overdoses were slightly down this year over 2020, overdose deaths were up through the first 7 months of each year.

One of those overdoses was Julian Mack, a local activist who says he’s struggled with addiction for a decade. Mack joins countless others who struggled during the pandemic when in-person support groups for recovery were closed due to restrictions. “I became separated. I was in solitude and those are ingredients for a terrible relapse a relapse that almost cost me my life.”

Mack has been clean for 6-months and says while addiction feeds off isolation, recovery thrives off of group support. When we get back up Those of us who suffer from addiction are some of the most talented, beautiful, awesome human beings that walk the face of this earth.”

https://www.zepfcenter.org/

https://www.midwestrecoverycenter.com/

https://www.arenewedmindservices.org/

