Suspected serial thief arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police had been looking for 32-year-old Travis Jones after receiving several reports of theft from shop owners in East Toledo.

On Sunday, Police caught Jones following a foot chase after they say he stole from an East Toledo Dollar General. When he was confronted by store managers, they say he threatened them, saying he would “kick his a**.”

Jones is currently facing several charges including theft, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, threatening to use force, and falsifying information among others.

Some residents of East Toledo say good riddance to the suspected thief.

One mom who preferred to remain anonymous was relieved, saying, “I think it’s a good thing they got him off the streets.”

Another woman, who only gave her first name, says that petty theft affects everyone in the community, and hurts their wallets.

“Prices... when people are stealing they go up in the stores, which makes it harder for people like us who are paying for their food,” says Debbie.

