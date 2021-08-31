Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The final teams for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at the Solheim Cup were announced Monday, and it’s bringing some top names from sports and entertainment to the Inverness Club.

The Red Team has previously announced participant Darius Rucker, a Grammy Award-winning country artist. He’s joined by former NFL defensive lineman and Radio Hall of Fame host Mike Golic; former NHL player Jeremy Roenick; Olympic speed skating gold medalist Dan Jansen; and five-time MLB All-Star Torii Hunter.

The players on the Red Team are four-time major champion and 2021 European Solheim Cup vice captain Laura Davies; former Solheim Cup team members Alison Nicholas, Michelle Redman, and Laura Diaz; and 2021 Senior LPA Championship winner Trish Johnson.

The Blue Team celebrities include two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. They’re joined by actor Michael Peña, four-time women’s hockey Olympian Angela Ruggiero, and former MLB outfielder Jacque Jones.

The players on the Blue Team included 48-time LPGA Tour winner Nancy Lopez and 31-time LPGA Tour winner Juli Inkster, major champion Karen Stupples, and former Solheim Cup team members Wendy Ward and Morgan Pressel.

The two teams will tee off at 2 p.m. from No. 10 at Inverness in a scramble format.

