Doobie Brothers concert at Toledo Zoo postponed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Doobie Brothers will not be playing at the Amphitheater at the Toledo Zoo on September 5. The show will instead be rescheduled for a date in the future.

A release sent by the zoo states that a member of the band’s touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, despite health and safety precautions. As a result, the band has postponed four upcoming shows, including the one planning for the zoo.

Dates have not been announced but will be available on the zoo’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.