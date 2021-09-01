Traffic
Doobie Brothers concert at Toledo Zoo postponed

The Doobie Brothers will not be playing at the Amphitheater at the Toledo Zoo on September 5.
Members of the Doobie Brothers, from left, Tom Johnston, John McFee, Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons pose for a portrait at Show Biz Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The band has a tour and album out this fall. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Doobie Brothers will not be playing at the Amphitheater at the Toledo Zoo on September 5. The show will instead be rescheduled for a date in the future.

A release sent by the zoo states that a member of the band’s touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, despite health and safety precautions. As a result, the band has postponed four upcoming shows, including the one planning for the zoo.

Dates have not been announced but will be available on the zoo’s website.

