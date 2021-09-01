Doobie Brothers concert at Toledo Zoo postponed
The Doobie Brothers will not be playing at the Amphitheater at the Toledo Zoo on September 5.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Doobie Brothers will not be playing at the Amphitheater at the Toledo Zoo on September 5. The show will instead be rescheduled for a date in the future.
A release sent by the zoo states that a member of the band’s touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, despite health and safety precautions. As a result, the band has postponed four upcoming shows, including the one planning for the zoo.
Dates have not been announced but will be available on the zoo’s website.
