Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting suspect led Toledo Police on a chase late Tuesday night before crashing his car.

Officers were dispatched to Reynolds Rd. and Dorr St. around 11:45 p.m. on a shots-fired call. They located the car described in the call and attempted to pull over the driver.

Instead, the driver fled at high speed on Dorr. The car had damage to the passenger side wheel rim. The driver lost control of the car at the roundabout at Dorr and King and crashed on King.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot or injured. Toledo Police is still looking for shell casings in the area of Dorr and Reynolds.

The suspect remains in custody as officers continue their investigation.

