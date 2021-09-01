One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight broke out a Toledo area IHOP on Wednesday morning, spilling out of the restaurant and into the parking, where multiple people were reportedly injured.

The fight happened at the restaurant at Talmadge and Wenwood around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Workers said one man got into his car and tried to hit the other people leaving the restaurant, eventually ramming the vehicle into the restaurant’s front door. They also said there were multiple injuries, with at least one person transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene around 3 a.m., according to IHOP employees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.