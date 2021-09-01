Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight broke out a Toledo area IHOP on Wednesday morning, spilling out of the restaurant and into the parking, where multiple people were reportedly injured.

The fight happened at the restaurant at Talmadge and Wenwood around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Workers said one man got into his car and tried to hit the other people leaving the restaurant, eventually ramming the vehicle into the restaurant’s front door. They also said there were multiple injuries, with at least one person transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene around 3 a.m., according to IHOP employees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Erie
Alleged serial robber Travis Jones is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.
Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness
Shooting victim.
19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

Mike Bell, left, and Donna Owens, right, have endorsed Mike Bell in the Toledo mayor race
Former Toledo mayors throw support behind Scotland
Fight breaks out at Toledo area IHOP
Car smashes into Toledo restaurant
Owens, Bell endorse Scotland in Toledo mayor race
Owens, Bell endorse Jan Scotland
TPS planning increased safety checks
TPS increasing security measures at schools