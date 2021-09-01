Former Toledo mayors throw support behind Scotland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a surprise to some, two former Toledo mayors are throwing their support behind one candidate for the city’s top elected office.

Donna Owens and Mike Bell have endorsed Jan Scotland for mayor, saying his lack of political experience is actually an asset. Both Owens and Bell know what goes into being mayor and said Scotland is ready for the challenge.

“You have to be able to make decisions and move the city forward,” Owens said. “It takes council people as well to do that. He can do it. He can be a strong leader.”

Bell added, “Because he’s not a politician he’s not as well known as maybe the other two candidates, but he’s probably as good if not better at being able to understand the community than both of them.”

Scotland owns an insurance branch and started the Sleepy Hollow Athletic League in the 1990s. Bell and Owens believe that business sense and connection to the community will serve Scotland well.

However, Scotland doesn’t have much political experience. He was appointed to City Council in the late 1980s, but that has worked for other candidates, such as Bell.

“He is a bit of my story,” Bell said. “He’s not a politician, and I think that’s what really sets him in a good place to become the mayor of the city of Toledo.”

Owens believes Scotland’s lowkey approach will help him not only identify problems but find solutions to some of Toledo’s biggest problems, such as gun violence.

“When you go in that office one day expecting to do 1, 2, 3 things, it doesn’t work that way because things happen,” Owens said.

Scotland has a tall task, running against incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz boasting a rainy day fund in the range of $70 million and another candidate who’s already won three terms as Toledo’s mayor in Carty Finkbeiner.

Scotland believes Monday’s endorsements will bring more eyes to his plans and ideas.

“To have people of this quality, with their kinds of backgrounds, come out and say they believe in me, that’s just amazing,” Scotland said.

The three candidates will all square off in the September 14 primary, with the top two advancing to November’s general election. Early voting is already underway.

