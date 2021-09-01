Fourth alleged member of Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization named in court affidavit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fourth man is facing charges as an alleged member of the Garcia Drug Trafficking Organization.

John Yanez has been identified in a court affidavit as a cooperating defendant reporting as a multi-kilogram narcotics distributor based in Toledo. He was arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Carl McLane, Steven Garcia-Martinez, and Juan Marquez were all identified last week as members of the Garcia DTO.

Authorities determined Yanez’s residence in the 1600 block of Gould Rd. in Toledo and conducted surveillance there. On Aug. 24, search warrants were executed on that residence, resulting in the gross seizure of approximately 40.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 1.4 kilograms of suspected heroin, approximately 317 grams of suspected fentanyl, and more than $400,000 in cash.

Approximately 10.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized in the upstairs bedroom underneath a round clothing rack. One package was opened and a field test confirmed a positive result for the presence of cocaine. The packaged kilograms were identical to 20 uniformly-packaged kilograms seized on the same day at McLane’s residence in the 600 block of Eber Rd.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.