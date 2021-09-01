Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lab reporting delay causes Wednesday COVID case count to include backlog

The case count will include 1,021 positive COVID-19 cases from antigen testing between Aug....
The case count will include 1,021 positive COVID-19 cases from antigen testing between Aug. 15-25.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 case count to be released by the Ohio Department of Health will include cases from earlier in August due to a laboratory reporting delay.

The case count will include 1,021 positive COVID-19 cases from antigen testing between Aug. 15-25.  The cases from that delay will be assigned to the appropriate illness onset date.

According to ODH, the specific reporting issue has been resolved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Erie
Alleged serial robber Travis Jones is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.
Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes
Shooting victim.
19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
Animals at the Detroit Zoo, including chimpanzees, are receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine...
Animals at Detroit Zoo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations