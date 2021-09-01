Lab reporting delay causes Wednesday COVID case count to include backlog

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 case count to be released by the Ohio Department of Health will include cases from earlier in August due to a laboratory reporting delay.

The case count will include 1,021 positive COVID-19 cases from antigen testing between Aug. 15-25. The cases from that delay will be assigned to the appropriate illness onset date.

According to ODH, the specific reporting issue has been resolved.

