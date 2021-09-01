Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one student has been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Erie
Alleged serial robber Travis Jones is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.
Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes
Shooting victim.
19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness

Latest News

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
5 missing, 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash in Pacific
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her