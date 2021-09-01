Traffic
Police make arrest in February shooting of Tyrone Gregory

Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a Friday night shooting in Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have made an arrest in the February shooting death of a 61-year-old man in west Toledo.

Phillip Henry, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and is facing murder charges.

Officers found Tyrone Gregory suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Feb. 26  in the 3300 block of Stickney. Gregory was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

