Police make arrest in February shooting of Tyrone Gregory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have made an arrest in the February shooting death of a 61-year-old man in west Toledo.

Phillip Henry, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and is facing murder charges.

Officers found Tyrone Gregory suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Feb. 26 in the 3300 block of Stickney. Gregory was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

