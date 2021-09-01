Police make arrest in July shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in south-central Toledo in July.

Tyrone Edwards was arrested on Monday and is facing a charge of felonious assault. He was also in court on Monday, where a judge set his bond at $100,000.

The shooting happened on July 31 in the 1200 block of Campbell near Hoag. Police said the victim was visiting someone when a fight broke out and he was shot. The victim tried walking back to his car, where he was found and taken to the hospital.

Edwards’ preliminary hearing is set for September 8.

