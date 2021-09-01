Traffic
September 1st Weather Forecast

Sunny & Calm Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the upper 70s. High waves, rip currents, and a few waterspouts are possible from the islands to the east. Tonight will be the coolest overnight since June 22nd with lows in the low 50s. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70s. The calm weather will last through mid-next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a slim chance for some Sunday morning sprinkles and a chance of a shower on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

