Solheim After Sundown kickoff party

Proceeds benefit The Danberry Treasure Chest supporting ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The call it Solhiem After Sundown and it’s the biggest celebration in women’s golf.

An estimated 1,000 people packed Hensville to kickoff Solheim week. Presenting sponsor The Danberry Co. Realtors made sure the party was for a great cause. Proceeds from the ticket sales, silent auction, and live auction went to the charitable arm The Danberry Treasure Chest, administered by the ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We’re so excited to do a once-in-a-generation event here in Toledo, Ohio, with all of the proceeds going to the Danberry Treasure Chest. It’s an emergency fund to support the Toledo Children’s Hospital. It helps local families, you know, a last resort fund for the neediest of needy families. So, we’re just so thrilled to be a part of something so big in Toledo,” said Dan McQuillen, a partner in The Danberry Co. Realtors.

It was all to cap off the first official day of The Solheim Cup.

The party and the giving continues Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Day during the second practice round of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

