Some of the best amateur female golfers are playing in the Junior Solheim Cup in Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve heard about The Solheim Cup, but you might not know about the junior version of the tournament. The PING Junior Solheim Cup tournament is being played in Sylvania right now. Some of the most impressive up-and-coming female golfers in the world are playing in it.

24 of the best female amateur golfers from the United States and Europe are teeing it up at The Sylvania Country Club this week.

Mark Oskarson is the Chief Operating Officer for the American Junior Golf Association.

“It’s just tremendous to see this and be part of it. We started this event in 2002 as a way to build into The Solheim Cup and inspire the next generation of players.”

One of those players is Megha Ganne. “There is so much around this event that makes is special.”

Megha says one of those things is playing as a team, and not an individual.

“We all see each other year-round, but we are playing against each other. This is the one time of year where we get to come together. We love supporting each other out here.”

Oskarson says some of the biggest names in women’s golf have been part of the PING Junior Solheim Cup, including Lexi Thompson who is part of Team USA at The Inverness Club this week.

“This year there will be 14 players in The Solheim Cup who got their start playing in the PING Junior Solheim Cup. It’s pretty special. "

The reaction from the community to both events has meant a lot of everyone involved.

“This city is great. There’s a lot of support for us. Everyone is happy to have us here. The course is in great condition and it’s a good test. It’s not easy,” says Ganne.

Two legends of the game are captains of the American and European PING Junior Solheim Cup Teams. Renee Powell heads up Team USA.

She was the second African American woman to compete on the LPGA Tour. She played in more than 250 tournaments. She is the head professional at her family’s Clearview Golf Club in East Canton, Ohio.

Annika Sorenstam is the captain for the European team. She’s one of the best female golfers in history.

