Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s newest neighborhood is going small.

Tiny, eco-friendly houses are being built to provide low-income residents a place to call home. The pair of tiny homes sit at the corner of Bluff St. and Rosedale Ave. in west Toledo.

The homes came together thanks to Lowe’s and a nearby church coming together to help people in need.

When Lowe’s began a home improvement initiative for communities across the country, Monroe Street United Methodist Church applied to build a village right across the street.

“We’re excited about the project,” Monroe Street Neighborhood Center’s Clara Petty said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Lowe’s. They came out, they spoke with us. We shared our project our vision, and they believed in us, and here we are today.”

These 400 square-foot homes will give a roof to some people who live in poverty. On top of that, the schools are good for the environment -- the houses are all-electric and powered by solar panels.

The group isn’t just giving the homes away. The tenants will pay $400 in rent every month for seven years before taking ownership of the home. As a condition of living in the home, the tenants must attend homeowners meetings, workshops, and give 10 hours of community service every month.

“It will revitalize this entire area and bring a sense of community to people,” John Badhorn, a project captain from Lowe’s, said. “That has been lacking in this area for quite some time.”

This pair of tiny homes will get bigger soon -- they plan on expanding to a village of about 20 homes over the next few years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

