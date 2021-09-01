Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo company tasked with alterations for Junior Solheim uniforms

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo company got in on The Solheim Cup action by using a needle and thread.

Sew-N-Such on West Sylvania is tasked with making sure the golfers in the Junior Solheim Cup are ready to hit the course.

Owner Mary Cianci has been in business for 37 years. The three-person business is the busiest it’s been in two years.

Two weeks ago, Cianci received a call from the American Junior Golf Association, asking them to make alterations to the junior golfer’s uniforms ... in one day. Cianci and her team received 17 uniforms to begin with.

“They have four different outfits, so we’re waiting to see if we get any more,” Cianci said.

“I’m very honored that they would call us and honored that this is an international deal that they would call on a single little shop here.”

The business has been tough as the shop is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we got a call from Campbell’s soups and we made them 5,000 masks,” Cianci said. “That’s how we survived the pandemic.”

She is now hoping each stitch leads to success, on and off the golf course.

“I want them to go out there ... I want them to look good, feel good, do good,” Cianci said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Erie
Alleged serial robber Travis Jones is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.
Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes
Shooting victim.
19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

Toledo business sews uniforms for Junior Solheim
Toledo business sews for The Solheim Cup
Solheim After Sundown kickoff party
Solheim After Sundown kickoff party
Solheim After Sundown Party
Solheim After Sundown Party
Tickets are still available for the match play tournament
Solheim Cup practice underway at The Inverness Club