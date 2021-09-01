Toledo company tasked with alterations for Junior Solheim uniforms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo company got in on The Solheim Cup action by using a needle and thread.

Sew-N-Such on West Sylvania is tasked with making sure the golfers in the Junior Solheim Cup are ready to hit the course.

Owner Mary Cianci has been in business for 37 years. The three-person business is the busiest it’s been in two years.

Two weeks ago, Cianci received a call from the American Junior Golf Association, asking them to make alterations to the junior golfer’s uniforms ... in one day. Cianci and her team received 17 uniforms to begin with.

“They have four different outfits, so we’re waiting to see if we get any more,” Cianci said.

“I’m very honored that they would call us and honored that this is an international deal that they would call on a single little shop here.”

The business has been tough as the shop is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we got a call from Campbell’s soups and we made them 5,000 masks,” Cianci said. “That’s how we survived the pandemic.”

She is now hoping each stitch leads to success, on and off the golf course.

“I want them to go out there ... I want them to look good, feel good, do good,” Cianci said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.