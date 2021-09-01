Traffic
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is now requiring that all students, staff, and faculty be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The University is taking this important step to help maintain a safe learning environment for our students and a safe working environment for our employees,” the university’s announcement said. “The University’s decision is in response to the rising prevalence of the delta variant causing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community and an available vaccine receiving full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The available vaccines are safe and effective and are our best defense against COVID-19, especially when coupled with wearing a required face covering indoors on campus.”

All Toledo students and employees, including both those working on campus and working remotely, must be vaccinated or have an approved exemption by November 15. For those receiving a two-dose vaccine, the first dose should be administered no later than October 15 and the second dose completed by Nov. 15.

Students who are taking all online classes are also required to be vaccinated.

Toledo joins other state schools, such as The Ohio State University, Ohio University, and Miami University in requiring students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

